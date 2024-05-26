Korean Culture Festival Celebrated In Jeddah

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Jeddah – Asdaf News:

The Consulate General of Korea and Korean International School in Jeddah hosted the 2024 Korean Culture Festival at the Korean International School of Jeddah, on Friday.





At the Festival, over 500 Jeddawis were engaged in various cultural activities including cooking Korean food, trying on“Hanbok”, Taekwondo performance, making traditional Korean crafts, and experiencing traditional Korean games, showing their deep interest in Korean culture.

At the taste of Korea section, visitors tasted various Korean agricultural products such as red ginseng tea, persimmon walnut rolls, and Korean pear, where visitors showed their interest in Korean agricultural products.

Welcoming the attendees, Consul General Woo HongKoo highly praised the development of bilateral relations over the 62 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and Saudi Arabia, and hoped that The Cultural Festival would be a bridge that further strengthens the relationship between the two countries.

