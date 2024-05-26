Baghdad, UN Discuss UNAMI, Situation In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 26 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Al-Sudani received a phone call on Sunday from the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regarding the matter of ending the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the Palestinian situation.

Al-Sudani's media office stated that the two parties discussed Iraq's message regarding the ending of the UNAMI's mission and ways to coordinate bilaterally in this regard.

Al-Sudani expressed his government's appreciation for the efforts of the UN and its mission in Iraq, and helping Iraq in overcoming the challenges it has been facing.

They also discussed the situation in Gaza and the consequences of the continued Israeli occupation aggression against unarmed Palestinian civilians facing ethnic cleansing.

The Iraqi PM reiterated his call for major powers and international organizations to fulfill their humanitarian duties to stop the aggression, protect the Palestinian people and their rights.

The two parties also discussed aspects of cooperation in various fields and programs, including climate challenge and tasks of enhancing and managing water resources in

