Spicejet Flight To Leh Returns To Delhi After Engine Hit By Bird

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) A SpiceJet aircraft bound for Leh returned to Delhi airport following a bird-hit on engine 2 on Sunday, prompting authorities to declare a full emergency at the airport.

As per official sources, the flight took off from IGI airport at 1030 hours and landed safely at about 1100 hours.

“On May 26, 2024, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating SG-123 from Delhi to Leh returned to Delhi after suffering a bird hit on engine 2,” said the airline spokesperson.

“The aircraft landed back safely in Delhi and passengers were deplaned normally. The aircraft made a normal landing and not an emergency landing,” added the spokesperson.

According to sources, the aircraft was carrying 135 people.