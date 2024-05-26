(MENAFN) According to reports from the New York Times, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is reportedly advocating for the Biden administration to authorize Ukraine to target deep inside Russian territory using American weapons. Citing unnamed United States officials, the newspaper indicates that Blinken has been pressing for the relaxation of restrictions on Ukrainian military operations after a recent visit to Kiev left him with a "sobering" assessment of the situation.



The White House has imposed a ban on allowing United States arms to be used inside what it officially recognizes as Russian territory, citing concerns that such actions could trigger an escalation leading to broader conflict, potentially even World War III. However, Blinken is purportedly urging for the reconsideration of this restriction, arguing that it hampers Ukraine's ability to effectively defend itself against Russian advances.



Ukrainian officials have lamented the limitations imposed by the ban, attributing their inability to target Russian forces across the border to the failure to prevent recent Russian incursions into the Kharkov Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified the offensive as a response to alleged Ukrainian artillery and drone attacks in Russia's Belgorod Region, claiming that a buffer zone is necessary to neutralize Kiev's capacity for such strikes.



The New York Times highlights the disparity in firepower between Ukrainian and American weapons, suggesting that Ukrainian armaments lack the potency and velocity of their American counterparts. In response to these challenges, Ukrainian authorities have launched a lobbying effort on Capitol Hill to exert pressure on the White House. A group of lawmakers has reportedly signed a letter addressed to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, urging the administration to grant Ukraine's request for expanded military capabilities.

