Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Size Is Surge At USD 13.86 Billion By 2031 With CAGR Of 4.5% | Growing Popularity Due To Sustainability Concerns

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

“According to SNS Insider, t he Aseptic Paper Packaging Market was valued at USD 6.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 13.86 billion by 2031. The CAGR projected for the year 2024-2031 is 4.5% ”

Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Report Scope:

The aseptic paper packaging market is experiencing a high intensity growth, driven by a several factors of consumer and regulatory forces. Environmental concerns are a key factor, with a growing number of consumers upwards of 70% according to recent actively seeking sustainable packaging solutions experts . Aseptic paper packaging, derived from renewable resources, provides perfectly to this trend. Moreover, governments are implementing stricter regulations on food safety and single-use plastics, further promoting the market. For instance, a recent initiative in India promoting aseptic paper packaging for milk products is estimated to boost the market by 8% in that region.

Get a Sample Report of Aseptic Paper Packaging Market @

Major Players Listed in this Report are:



Amcor Limited

Mondi Limited

Elopak SA

Nampak Limited

Uflex Limited

Tetra Pak International SA

Ducart Group

Sealed Air Corporation

IMA Group DS Smith

The aseptic paper packaging market faces several challenges one major hurdle is the volatility of raw material costs.

Pulp, paper, and aluminum, key components, experience significant price swings. For instance, a report by SNS Insider suggests these fluctuations can range from 5% to 15% annually. This directly impacts production costs, making it difficult for manufacturers to maintain stable pricing. Additionally, governments are increasingly enacting stricter regulations on packaging waste. The European Union, a significant aseptic packaging market, has ambitious goals to achieve plastic neutrality by 2030, potentially leading to limitations on certain paper-aluminum composite materials. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, these regulations, coupled with the availability of cheaper, sometimes recyclable substitutes, could dampen demand for aseptic paper packaging.

The aseptic paper packaging offers a several opportunity factors which will tempering its growth.

The higher upfront cost compared to traditional plastic options can be a hurdle, particularly for smaller manufacturers. A 2023 study found that paper-based aseptic cartons can be 15-20% more expensive than their plastic counterparts. This price difference can be substantial for budget-conscious brands. Secondly, technical limitations exist. Paper-based aseptic packaging currently struggles with withstanding high-pressure sterilization processes used for certain products like low-acid juices. Consumer perception of shelf life can be a challenge. Though aseptic paper packaging offers a similar shelf life to traditional options, some consumers may associate paper with reduced preservation, impacting purchase decisions.

By Application Segment Analysis:

Aseptic paper packaging thrives across various applications, with the food and beverage segment dominating the share. Here, dairy takes the crown, accounting for a significant portion of 40% of the market. This dominance stems from aseptic paper's ability to preserve the freshness and extend the shelf life of milk, yogurt, and other dairy products without compromising their taste or nutritional value. For instance, aseptic cartons are ideal for housing extended-life milk, a popular choice for busy consumers due to its longer storage duration. Beyond dairy, aseptic paper packaging also finds use in other beverage segments like juice 25%, offering a lightweight and sustainable alternative to traditional packaging materials. This versatility positions aseptic paper packaging as a key player in the food and beverage industry, providing to the growing demand for convenient and shelf-stable food options.

Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Key Segments:

By Material



Paper & Paperboard

Metals

Plastics

Glass Others

By Paper Type



Aseptic Bleached Paperboard Aseptic Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard

By Packaging Type



Bags & Pouches

Cans

Cartons Others

By Thickness



Up to 100 microns

100-200 microns

200-300 microns Above 300 microns

By Application



Food & Beverage

Dairy Packaging Pharmaceuticals

The APAC region holds the maximum share of aseptic paper packaging market, SNS Insider predicts a 33% share of the global market in 2023.

This dominance is projected to continue, with a projected CAGR of 5.70% by 2031. China leads the charge within APAC, capitalizing on its expanding healthcare and food & beverage sectors. This growth is encouraged by a rising population with a growing disposable income, who are increasingly opting for convenient, shelf-stable packaged products. Examples of aseptic paper packaging in high demand include milk cartons, juice boxes, and single-serve coffee containers. Local players like Tetra Pak and Mengniu Dairy (China) are thriving alongside established international brands like Elopak and SIG Combibloc, creating a dynamic and competitive landscape.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Aseptic Paper Packaging Market , Enquire Now@

Key Takeaways:



The food and beverage industry are booming, demanding innovative packaging solutions. Aseptic paper delivers on multiple fronts it extends shelf life, eliminates preservatives, and provides to the growing green conscience.

Paperboard reigns supreme, capitalizing on the public's shift towards sustainable options. This eco-friendly aspect is further bolstered by a decline in plastic waste, pushing paperboard into the spotlight. While traditional aseptic packaging often relies on plastic for efficiency, paperboard offers a viable alternative for a more environmentally responsible future. However, fluctuating raw material costs and stricter regulations can pose challenges. Overall, the aseptic paper packaging market is poised for significant growth, driven by its ability to meet consumer demands for freshness, convenience, and sustainability.

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4 Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact Of Russia-Ukraine war

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

4.3 Supply Demand Gap Analysis

5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Porter's 5 forces model

7 PEST Analysis

8 Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Segmentation, By Material

8.1 Paper & Paperboard

8.2 Metals

8.3 Plastics

8.4 Glass

8.5 Others

9 Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Segmentation, By Paper Type

9.1 Aseptic Bleached Paperboard

9.2 Aseptic Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard

10 Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Segmentation, By Packaging Type

10.1 Bags & Pouches

10.2 Cans

10.3 Cartons

10.4 Others

11 Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Segmentation, By Thickness

11.1 Up to 100 microns

11.2 100-200 microns

11.3 200-300 microns

11.4 Above 300 microns

12 Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Segmentation, By Application

12.1 Food & Beverage

12.3 Dairy Packaging

12.4 Pharmaceuticals

12.5 Other Industries

13 Regional Analysis

14 Company Profile

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competitive Bench marking

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Recent Developments

15.3.1 Industry News

15.3.2 Company News

15.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

16 USE Cases and Best Practices

17 Conclusion

Buy Single-User PDF of Aseptic Paper Packaging Market Report 2024-2031@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)