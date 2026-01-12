Registration For Moehe's Free, Discounted School Seats Project To Open For All Nationalities In January

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) announced on Monday that electronic registration for its Social Responsibility Project for Private Schools and Kindergartens will open on Jan. 20, 2026.

The project provides educational support to the community through a total of 3,500 free and discounted seats offered by private schools and kindergartens, continuing with students through to graduation.

According to the ministry, the project includes several categories of seats, including fully free seats, discounted seats, free seats designated for students with disabilities, and seats allocated at the value of educational vouchers for Qatari students.

It also includes fully free evening education programs offered by some participating schools.

In a video shared on the ministry's official social media platforms, MoEHE clarified that the project is open to families of all nationalities who meet the ministry's eligibility criteria.

The ministry outlined clear income thresholds to ensure the support reaches those most in need. For free seats, the total family income must not exceed 10,000 Qatari riyals.

For discounted seats, the income ceiling is set at 15,000 riyals.

Seats designated for Qatari students at the value of educational vouchers are available to families with incomes not exceeding 25,000 riyals.

Applications will be submitted electronically starting Jan. 20, 2026, through the ministry's official website.

The available curricula include British, Indian, American and national programs. The ministry emphasized that all awarded seats are sustainable and remain valid for students until graduation.

The project forms part of Qatar's broader efforts to enhance educational equity and support social development, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.