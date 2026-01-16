WW+P And Svn Merge With Collective Vision To Become World Leader In Urban Planning And Design

Driven by a collective vision and expertise, the unification of WW+P and SvN Architects + Planners will set a new standard, globally, for a regenerative approach to architecture, planning, and urban design.

The partnership combines over 400 design professionals in 12 studios worldwide. The merger leverages WW+P's infrastructure expertise alongside SvN's community-first planning to focus on Transit-Oriented Development and Regenerative Urban Design.

Practices merge under the stewardship of 10N Collective, the collective of urbanism, architecture and related design experts brought together by Egis Group.

World-renowned design practices WW+P and SvN have just announced the merger of their practices, unifying their diverse teams of architects, urban planners, urban designers and landscape architects into a global powerhouse of expertise and delivery for complex urban projects.

Boasting a project portfolio that spans across continents, the new practice will integrate planning, urban design, landscape, and architecture to deliver projects that are people-focused, inventive, and responsible.

Headquartered in London, WW+P (formerly Weston Williamson + Partners) is a global leader in the design and delivery of architecture, urban design, and strategic masterplanning for city-shaping projects. Headquartered in Toronto, SvN is a multidisciplinary regenerative design practice, shaping the built environment in regions, cities and towns across Canada and worldwide.

Both award-winning practices boast experience in transit-oriented development, transport infrastructure and more, making the partnership a natural evolution of their joint offerings. By coming together, the practice will support and empower clients to be ambitious – leading the next chapter in regenerative design thinking.

The joint practice will merge with 12 combined global studios and adopt the name and branding of WW+P, under the stewardship of 10N Collective, a collective of urbanism, architecture and related design experts brought together by Egis Group.

Ali Mowahed, CEO, WW+P, says:“WW+P's partnership with SvN was a natural fit from the offset. Together, we can drive forward a collective vision with a more amplified voice, delivering projects that create meaningful urban transformation for the greater good.

This merger represents the coming together of two brands to create a global practice that builds better cities, smarter infrastructure, and more inclusive communities. Partners want confidence. Cities need leadership. We offer both: with a brand that stands for quality, innovation, and bold ideas.”

“The DNA of both practices is remarkably similar,” adds Drew Sinclair, Managing Principal, SvN.“Both practices place a unique value on listening, meaningful consultation, and a deep understanding of history and context; both practices share a capacity for design innovation; and both practices have a total commitment to a regenerative, deeply sustainable approach to planning and architecture.”

Post merger, Drew Sinclair will join the global executive leadership team as Executive Director.

“The merger of our two practices stands to create something that is truly unprecedented in the global community of design practices: a firm that will create a measurable change in the way infrastructure and housing can support a greener and more equitable future.”

Colin Hutchison, CEO, 10N says:“SvN and WW+P coming together as one compelling brand creates a powerful vehicle through which 10N can offer cohesive placemaking and planning strategy, architecture, civic infrastructure and design expertise. With their incredible track records and reputations, this combined practice will enable us to pursue a wide range of projects internationally and positively influence citymaking and communities.”