Cyclone Remal Live Updates: 'Storm Intensified To 'Severe' Cyclonic Storm,' Says IMD Expected To Hit Bengal Today

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Cyclone Remal Live Updates: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning against severe Cyclone Remal on Saturday, which is expected to hit West Bengal on Sunday. The weather department said the cyclone will bring extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds to coastal regions of Bangladesh and West Bengal on May 26.
A low-pressure system initially detected in the Bay of Bengal on May 22 has strengthened into a more significant depression, currently positioned in the central Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that this system will develop into a cyclone and advance towards northeastern India by the morning of May 25 per IMD, along with West Bengal, other Northeastern states like Tripura, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur may witness rainfall and strong winds. Tripura's regional meteorological centre also warned against adverse weather conditions starting from May 26.
Catch Cyclone Remal Live Updates here on LiveMint.
MENAFN26052024007365015876ID1108257801
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.