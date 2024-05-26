No Rain In Sight In THESE States 'Severe Heatwaves' To Continue See Full IMD Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted that rainfall will evade certain states in India, even as heatwaves continue to raise temperatures. Several northwestern states reel under scorching heat, keeping mercury well above the 40 degrees Celsius mark, and now the weather department has said that the red alert for severe heatwave is likely to continue until 29 May.

No rain for THESE states:According to IMD's rain forecast, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will not witness any rain until May 31.

However, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad will likely experience isolated rainfall in the upcoming day.

IMD has predicted isolated rains for Uttarakhand from 25-31 May.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was observed by the IMD at most places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab on heatwaveThe weather agency has predicted severe heatwave conditions in most parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh till 29 May.

West Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh will likely be experiencing a"severe heatwave" till 28 May conditions have prevailed over Gujarat since 15 May and over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan since 17 May to the weather agency, on May 25, the highest temperature in Rajasthan was recorded in Phalodi at 50 °C and the second highest in Barmer at 48.8 °C.

The Met Department has also predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, west Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and east Madhya Pradesh till 29 May.

East Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience heatwave conditions till 28 May, and Gujarat till 26 May.

