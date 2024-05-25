King, Oman Sultan Visit Jordan Museum

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah and Oman Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Thursday visited the Jordan Museum in Amman's Ras Al Ain area.

Accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the King and the sultan were briefed by HRH Princess Sumaya, vice chair of the museum's board of trustees, on the most prominent collections and exhibits, which document Jordan's cultural, historical and archaeological heritage throughout more than one-and-a-half million years,according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty and Sultan Haitham toured the museum and viewed some of its exhibits, which present examples of human innovation to deal with key challenges, such as food security, water harvesting systems, agricultural techniques and construction material.

The King and the sultan, accompanied by HRH Prince Feisal, the escort of honour to Sultan Haitham, also signed the museum's guestbook.