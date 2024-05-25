Egypt Launches Innovative Property Tax System In Collaboration With Etax, E-Finance

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Maait, the Minister of Finance, has announced the commencement of a project aimed at developing and automating the property tax system in collaboration with eTax-a company owned by the Ministry of Finance-and e-Finance for Financial and Digital Investments.

This initiative seeks to enhance citizens' access to property tax services by making them available online for the first time. It aligns with the Ministry's strategy to leverage digital transformation across various sectors, to improve service quality, promote equal opportunities, and ensure transparency.

In a statement released Saturday, Maait revealed the launch of a sophisticated electronic platform designed to simplify services and raise awareness about property tax laws and procedures. The project will gradually introduce online services, starting with inquiries related to tax dues on properties, debt payments, account reviews, and online tax payments for high-density property registrations. This follows a thorough data review, auditing process, and digitization at tax offices, allowing citizens to conveniently pay their tax dues by creating an account on the unified property tax services platform.

Maait also mentioned that taxpayers will soon be able to obtain an accredited electronic statement of their tax payments for previous years. Looking ahead, the project will gradually introduce a unified electronic declaration service covering all types of built properties, including residential, non-residential, administrative, commercial, educational, service, industrial, petroleum, and hotel establishments.

The unified property tax services platform will further offer services such as applying for tax exemptions and submitting appeals electronically during the project's phased implementation.

Anwar Fawzi, Head of the Real Estate Tax Authority, emphasized that meticulous re-engineering and automation of procedures will provide remote services through the advanced electronic platform. This approach aims to reduce the burden on citizens, eliminating the need to physically visit tax offices for services.

Ibrahim Sarhan, Chairperson and Managing Director of e-finance for Financial and Digital Investments, highlighted the group's commitment to supporting state efforts in achieving financial inclusion and transitioning to a digital economy. He noted the success of their collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, which provides a pioneering digital transformation experience in Egypt, adhering to the latest international standards and expertise.

Khaled Abdelghani, Chairperson of eTax, described the company as the technological arm responsible for executing the digital transformation of the property tax system. This project is a key component of the Ministry of Finance's comprehensive and integrated development plan, aligning with the latest international standards. He affirmed the company's commitment to utilizing advanced technology to streamline services for citizens through the ambitious project to develop and automate the property tax system.

Previously, the Real Estate Tax Authority had signed a contract with eTax to implement the digital transformation of its services.