Al-Sisi Urges Private Sector Investment In Egypt's Agricultural Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has called on investors to actively participate in all agricultural projects being implemented in Egypt. His invitation came during the opening of several development initiatives in the southern part of the valley via videoconferencing on a Saturday.

Al-Sisi emphasized the state's commitment to achieving significant production volumes in agricultural projects. He also highlighted the importance of leveraging water resources effectively in these endeavors.

Regarding the high costs associated with current agricultural projects, Al-Sisi pointed out that they are often executed simultaneously and in an integrated manner. In contrast, he drew attention to the historical implementation of the Delta region and its agricultural network, which unfolded over a period of 150 to 200 years. This gradual approach involved building roads, establishing electricity networks, and constructing canals and drainage systems.

The president stressed the need to enhance wheat productivity per acre. He expressed disapproval of cultivating a million acres to yield only 2.5 million tonnes of wheat when it is possible to achieve 3.5 million tonnes without increasing land area or water usage.

Al-Sisi directed the Ministry of Agriculture to learn from the experience of the Modern Farming Company in agricultural investment. He specifically mentioned the company's successful projects in Beni Suef, Minya, and the 450,000 acres in Sinai.

Furthermore, Al-Sisi encouraged investors to collaborate with the state in project implementation, aiming for greater productivity while maintaining the same water usage per acre.

The president addressed the issue of power outages and load shedding, emphasizing the importance of uninterrupted electricity supply.

Al-Sisi said:“To keep the electricity running 24 hours a day and there is no power cut, we must make it wish for it two or three times.”

He added:“If I took the price of real electricity, I would double its price twice. Where will the poor go? And whoever was paying EGP 100 will pay EGP 300. So cut off the electricity and not increase it,” stressing that the state supports citizens in the electricity file with large sums.







