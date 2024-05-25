Egypt, Britain Concluded Joint Military Police Training

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 26 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt and Britain concluded joint training of military police on criminal activities, the Egyptian army said in a statement, yesterday.

During the training, held in Egypt, theoretical and practical activities were held for the two sides to exchange specialised expertise, said Egyptian military spokesman, Gharib Abdel-Hafez.

The joint training came, as part of the Egyptian army's plan, to exchange expertise and bolster cooperation with the armed forces of friendly countries, according to the spokesman.

Egypt and Britain have held several such joint military drills, since the beginning of the year, including training on dealing with improvised explosive devices, in late Jan, a counterterrorism drill in mid-Feb, and another one earlier this month with a focus on naval activities.– NNN-MENA