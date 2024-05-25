Turkmenistan And Tajikistan Highlight Potential To Boost Economic Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkmenistan and Tajikistan stressed the sufficient potentialfor increasing the volume of economic partnership, Azernews reports.

Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Heads ofGovernment

According to an official source, this was said during a meetingbetween President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and PrimeMinister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, who arrived in Ashgabat toparticipate in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads ofGovernment.

During the meeting, the President noted with satisfaction thatrelations between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have noticeablyintensified recently, stressing that the development of bilateralties is based on the long-standing traditions of friendship andgood-neighborliness of the two countries.

They noted that the priority area of interstate partnership isthe trade and economic sphere, in the context of which it was notedthat Turkmenistan and Tajikistan have sufficient potential toincrease the volume of mutual trade, investment, and joint projectsin various sectors, and identify new areas of interaction,including in such areas as industry, transport, energy, andagriculture.

Furthermore, the cultural and humanitarian sphere is an integralpart of bilateral relations, Berdimuhamedov stressed, expressinghis conviction that our countries have great prospects for jointwork and exchange of experience in the fields of culture and art,science, and education.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan hosted a meeting of the Commonwealth ofIndependent States (CIS) Council of Heads of Government, which tookplace on May 24 this year, during which the participants signed anumber of various documents.