Google's Pixel Phones To Be Manufactured In Tamil Nadu, India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 25

(KNN)

Google, the technology giant owned by Alphabet Inc., is poised to invest billions of dollars to establish smartphone production facilities in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, according to individuals familiar with the matter.

This strategic move marks a significant step in Google's manufacturing push within the country, reported DH.

The company's plans involve assembling its Pixel smartphone lineup in Tamil Nadu through collaboration with Taiwanese contract manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group.

Additionally, Google's subsidiary, Wing, will set up drone assembly operations in the state, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to the private nature of the information.

Google's accelerated plans to manufacture devices in India reflect a broader trend among major technology companies, following the example of Apple Inc. and others in diversifying their manufacturing bases away from China to mitigate geopolitical risks.

This decision presents a valuable opportunity for Tamil Nadu, which aims to establish itself as a hub for advanced manufacturing and shed its historical reputation as the "Detroit of India."

In a proactive effort to attract Google's investment, a team from the Tamil Nadu government, including the Minister for Industries T R B Rajaa and senior executives, held discussions with senior Google management in the United States.

Their pitch highlighted the state's suitability as a manufacturing location.

Last year, Google announced its intention to commence production of its Pixel 8 smartphones in India, though the specific location was not disclosed at the time.

Other major technology companies, such as Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., have already shifted portions of their production to India.

The relocation of global technology players' manufacturing operations to India represents a potential boon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, particularly as the country gears up for elections to choose new leadership.

Modi's production-linked financial incentives have played a crucial role in attracting electronics manufacturers to the country.

(KNN Bureau)