Azerbaijan To Be Represented At Copenhagen Climate Action Ministers' Conference

MENAFN - AzerNews) Copenhagen will host a climate meeting on May 7-8 this year, bringing together leaders and ministers from around the world to determine the direction of negotiations within the framework of COP30, which will be held in Brazil,reports.

According to Denmark's Ministry of Energy, Utilities, and Climate, the ministerial meeting will gather around 40 leaders and ministers to discuss key issues related to the implementation of COP29 outcomes and to participate in critical discussions regarding major expectations for COP30 in Belém. This is a vital moment for increasing ambitions and enhancing climate actions, including national climate plans.

Denmark's Minister of Energy, Utilities, and Climate Lars Aagaard Moller will co-chair the meeting alongside the Brazilian ambassador Andre Correa du Lago, who will be President of COP30, and Mukhtar Babayev, the outgoing President of COP29 from Azerbaijan.

In a statement, Andre Correa du Lago from Brazil said, that Copenhagen Climate Action Ministers' Conference will be a highly timely forum to advance the climate agenda and reaffirm the importance of dialogue and collaboration in the fight against climate change.

"This sense of partnership will play a critical role in achieving successful outcomes at COP30. As I mentioned in my first letter to the international community, we must explore various options to tackle many challenges we will face in the future," he added.

Meanwhile, Mukhar Babayev, the President of COP29, stated, "The multilateral climate system has already brought concrete benefits, and we must continue the spirit of courage and solidarity that we demonstrated at COP29 in Baku. To continue this process, each country must now rise up, ensuring that we are fulfilling past commitments and making progress towards their implementation. We must send a clear signal of our strong commitment to continuing ambitious actions on climate change in Copenhagen."

Denmark's Minister of Energy, Utilities, and Climate Lars Aagaard said, "Global climate action and unity are now more important than ever. Sadly, as some countries retreat, we must be assertive and move forward to secure a sustainable future. Therefore, I am proud that we are once again bringing key global players together in Copenhagen to develop the climate agenda."

Denmark has been hosting the Copenhagen Climate Action Conference for four consecutive years now, together with the outgoing presidents of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP).

Copenhagen Climate Action Ministers' Conference was first held in 2022 to strengthen global action against climate change and pave the way for ambitious outcomes at the UN's annual climate summits. This meeting of climate ministers is organized in collaboration with current and future COP presidents.