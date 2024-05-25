Ferrari's Leclerc Takes Pole For Monaco Grand Prix

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Monaco: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc snatched pole position at his home Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday as Max Verstappen could only finish sixth fastest.

The 26-year-old Monegasque driver, who has never managed a podium finish at his home race, clocked a best lap of one minute and 10.270 seconds to outpace Australian Oscar Piastri of McLaren by 0.154 seconds.

It brought Leclerc his third Monaco pole position and ended Verstappen's run of seven straight poles this year.

World championship leader Verstappen struggled for Red Bull.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and British driver Lando Norris of McLaren are on the second row on the narrow streets of the Principality, where overtaking is difficult.

