Deputy Prime Minister Attended Meeting Of CIS Council Of Heads Of Government In Ashgabad

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government was heldin Ashgabad, Turkmenistan on May 24, Azernews reports, citing press-service of the Cabinet of Ministers.
Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan ShahinMustafayev attended the meeting.
