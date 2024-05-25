               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy Prime Minister Attended Meeting Of CIS Council Of Heads Of Government In Ashgabad


5/25/2024 10:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government was heldin Ashgabad, Turkmenistan on May 24, Azernews reports, citing press-service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan ShahinMustafayev attended the meeting.

MENAFN25052024000195011045ID1108256761


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search