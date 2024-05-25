President Of Tunisia Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Tunis: President of the Republic of Tunisia HE Kais Saied has met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tunisia HE Saad bin Nasser Al Humaidi, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
The President of the Republic of Tunisia wished the Ambassador success in his future duties, and bilateral relations further development and prosperity.
