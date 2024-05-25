Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui In Hospital Again; Photo Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Munawar

Faruqui's

supporters are concerned about his health after

the Bigg Boss 17 winner was brought

to the hospital again. On Friday, a Bollywood photographer tweeted a snapshot of

Munawar's

friend's

Instagram account, which included a photo of the stand-up comedian lying in a hospital bed.

"All the power to my brother, Munawar.

"Get well soon,"

Munawar's

pal captioned the photo. Rinku Dhawan,

Munawar's

former Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant, also commented on the photo, writing,

"Get well soon,"

along with a sequence of red heart and embrace emoji.

Munawar was discharged from the hospital only last month. He turned to his Instagram broadcast channel and posted a photo of himself hooked up to an IV drip.

“Lag gaye nazar,”

he wrote. Later, he shared an update on his health when he asked his fans to

“pray”

for him.

He then informed his fans,

writing

“Shukriya

itne

pyaare

messages

ke

liye.

Recovery ho rahi hai, dua karte raho (Thank you for all the lovely messages.

I'm

recovering. Keep praying).”

While Munawar

Faruqui's

health status is unknown

at this time, a viral photo of the comedian has fans concerned.

Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17 earlier this year.

After Bigg Boss 17, Munawar appeared in a love song video called

'Halki Halki Si'.

Hina Khan also appeared in the Video.

Munawar Faruqui was seized along with 14 others in March of this year during a raid on a hookah parlour in Mumbai, India. The raid occurred in

Mumbai's

Bora Bazar.

"During the raid, the police discovered stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the establishment."

We also have a video of their performance. We seized Faruqui and others, but they

were eventually released

since the charges against them were bailable,"

a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

