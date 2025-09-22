Congress To Hold CWC Meeting In Poll-Bound Bihar On Sep 24

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 22 (IANS) The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will hold its first-ever meeting on Wednesday at the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna.

The meeting will be attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and all 170 members of the committee, marking a significant political event ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

During a joint press conference at the Bihar Congress headquarters, state party President Rajesh Ram and party's state in-charge Krishna Allavaru and Shakeel Ahmad Khan described the upcoming session as a historic meeting for both the party and the state.

Highlighting the venue's importance, Rajesh Ram recalled that in 1921, freedom fighter Maulana Mazharul Haq donated 21 acres of land to establish Sadaqat Ashram, which became a key hub of India's Independence movement.

It was here that Mahatma Gandhi, Rajendra Prasad, and Jawaharlal Nehru strategised for the freedom struggle, with the Champaran Satyagraha serving as a pivotal starting point.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan used the occasion to launch a sharp attack on the NDA government, accusing it of looting Bihar for 20 years and the country for last 11 years.

"The time has come for Bihar and the nation to escape their (NDA government's) plunder. The meeting at Sadaqat Ashram will send a strong message against the oppression of ordinary citizens, women, and youth. More than two crore people have been forced to migrate, and Congress is fighting against these injustices," Khan said.

The Congress is expected to pass several key resolutions at the meeting, which is seen as an effort to mobilise support ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls and to intensify Congress's attack on both the state and Central governments.

Bihar Pradesh Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru said that the upcoming CWC meeting in Patna will not only focus on Bihar but will also discuss key national concerns, including inflation, unemployment, atrocities against women, and what he described as a government that bows to US President Donald Trump.

Launching a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Allavaru said, "PM Narendra Modi is like a student who doesn't believe in studying to improve his marks. He cheats and steals to pass the exam. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah win elections by stealing votes."

He alleged that crime is rising in Bihar due to negligence by the police and state administration, while paper leaks continue unchecked.

"When students raise their demands, they are lathi-charged. The BJP and NDA get this courage from vote theft," he said, claiming that Congress has exposed such practices across the country.

Highlighting the party's outreach efforts, Allavaru pointed to Congress campaigns such as the "Stop Migration, Give Jobs Yatra" and the "Voter Adhikar Yatra", which, he said, has successfully convinced people to resist vote theft.

On the seat-sharing talks within the INDIA bloc alliance, he said that discussions are proceeding smoothly and positively.

"We will sit together and resolve the seat-sharing issue effectively. Everything, including the Chief Ministerial face, will be decided when the time comes," he added.