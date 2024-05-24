Egypt To Work With Palestine To Resume Sending Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, May 25 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt will work out a mechanism with the Palestinian Authority (PA), to resume sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Al-Qahera News reported yesterday, by quoting a“high-ranking” source.

The report said, the unnamed source stressed, the Rafah crossing is“an Egyptian-Palestinian crossing” and the resume of aid delivery will be conducted through cooperation with the PA.

Egypt will also continue to oppose any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause, or isolate the Gaza Strip from the outside world, according to the report.

Earlier yesterday, Egypt and the United States agreed to send large quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The decision was made during a phone conversation between Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden.

According to an Egyptian presidential statement, it would be a temporary procedure, until“a legal mechanism is reached,” to resume the operation of the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side.

Egypt previously said, it rejected any coordination with Israel on the Rafah land crossing, after Israel seized the Palestinian side of the crucial crossing on May 7.

The Israeli government said yesterday that, it“will continue to enable the Rafah crossing to remain open, for the entry of humanitarian assistance from the Egyptian side“while preventing“terror groups from controlling the passage.”– NNN-MENA

