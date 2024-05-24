Qatar Welcomes ICJ Decision On Halting Israeli Offensive On Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to immediately halt its military offensive on Rafah, open the Rafah crossing for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, ensure the access of any investigation or fact-finding committee regarding the charge of genocide, and submit a comprehensive report to the court within a month. ICJ also expressed hope that the decision would pave the way for an immediate, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs considered that the decision reflects the international community's categorical rejection of the war on the Gaza Strip. It stressed the need for the Israeli authorities to fully commit to implementing all provisions of the decision, and to provide the ICJ with a comprehensive report on time. It also stressed the need for the UN Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities in providing full protection for civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry

reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian issue and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, as well as the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

