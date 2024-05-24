MEA Urged To Evacuate Kashmiri Students From Bishkek

The student body shot the letter following a recent report published in the Kashmir Observer titled 'Kashmiri Students In Kyrgyzstan Desperate To Return Home'.

Notably, Kashmiri students enrolled in different medical universities in Kyrgyzstan requested to be evacuated following the mob violence against foreign students by Kyrgyz people in Bishkek, killing four Pakistani students while around a dozen Indians suffered critical injuries.

JKSA, in its letter has also highlighted that 180 students from other countries were successfully evacuated from Kyrgyzstan on May 19, but regrettably no Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir, have been brought home so far.

“We are writing to bring to immediate attention the distressing situation faced by Indian students including students from Kashmir, currently stranded in Kyrgyzstan. Several Kashmiri students and their parents have reached out to us, expressing their fear and anxiety following a series of troublesome events. Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir in Kyrgyzstan's capital city, Bishkek, were caught unaware of the mob violence unleashed by locals and are desperate to return home,” reads the JKSA letter.

The student body has urged the Union Ministry

of External Affairs, to take immediate steps to facilitate the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan, asserting their safe return should be priority to prevent any further distress or potential harm.

“We trust in the prompt and decisive action of the ministry in safeguarding the interests and security of Indian citizens in Kyrgyzstan. We request that proactive measures be taken immediately to ensure the wellbeing of these students. The ministry should collaborate closely with the respective government

and diplomatic

mission to facilitate the safe passage of Indian students out of harm's way,” the letter reads, adding your swift intervention in this matter will be highly appreciated by the students, their families and the student's body.







