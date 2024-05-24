MEA Urged To Evacuate Kashmiri Students From Bishkek

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association (JKSA) on Friday wrote to External Affairs Minister
S Jaishankar and requested that“proactive measures” be taken immediately to ensure the well-being of the Indian students in Kyrgyzstan.
The student body shot the letter following a recent report published in the Kashmir Observer titled 'Kashmiri Students In Kyrgyzstan Desperate To Return Home'.ADVERTISEMENT
Notably, Kashmiri students enrolled in different medical universities in Kyrgyzstan requested to be evacuated following the mob violence against foreign students by Kyrgyz people in Bishkek, killing four Pakistani students while around a dozen Indians suffered critical injuries.
JKSA, in its letter has also highlighted that 180 students from other countries were successfully evacuated from Kyrgyzstan on May 19, but regrettably no Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir, have been brought home so far.
“We are writing to bring to immediate attention the distressing situation faced by Indian students including students from Kashmir, currently stranded in Kyrgyzstan. Several Kashmiri students and their parents have reached out to us, expressing their fear and anxiety following a series of troublesome events. Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir in Kyrgyzstan's capital city, Bishkek, were caught unaware of the mob violence unleashed by locals and are desperate to return home,” reads the JKSA letter. Read Also Kashmiri Students In Kyrgyzstan Desperate To Return Home 16 Students Studying Outside J&K Take Own Lives Since 2016
The student body has urged the Union Ministry
of External Affairs, to take immediate steps to facilitate the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan, asserting their safe return should be priority to prevent any further distress or potential harm.
“We trust in the prompt and decisive action of the ministry in safeguarding the interests and security of Indian citizens in Kyrgyzstan. We request that proactive measures be taken immediately to ensure the wellbeing of these students. The ministry should collaborate closely with the respective government
and diplomatic
mission to facilitate the safe passage of Indian students out of harm's way,” the letter reads, adding your swift intervention in this matter will be highly appreciated by the students, their families and the student's body.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN24052024000215011059ID1108255402
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.