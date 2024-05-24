Uzbekistan, Perm Region Of The Russian Federation Plan To Expand Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Ministry
of Energy of Uzbekistan and the Perm Region ofRussia will develop a roadmap for expanding cooperation, coveringindustrial cooperation, education and science. These agreementswere reached during negotiations between the delegation ofUzbekistan and the authorities of the Perm Region, Azernews reports.
According to the information, the governor of the Perm TerritoryDmitry Makhonin noted that the roadmap will contribute to thelocalization of the region's production in the economic zones ofUzbekistan and support the supply
of equipment for the country'soil and gas
industry.
"This will help localize our production facilities in theeconomic zones of the Republic and will facilitate the supply
ofequipment for the country's oil and gas
industry," Mahoninstressed.
Uzbek Energy Minister
Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov noted that thesigning of the roadmap will help increase the volume of mutualinvestments, strengthen trade ties and successfully develop jointprojects in key industries.
Mirzamakhmudov added that Uzbekistan is interested in supply
inghigh-tech products and organizing joint ventures not only in theoil and gas
, but also in the chemical and textile industries.
"All necessary conditions have been created in Uzbekistan,including preferential treatment for enterprises in technoparks,"the minister added.
The parties intend to sign the roadmap in the near future.
