New In Potash Stocks - Gensource Potash (TSX-V: GSP) Kore Potash (LSE: KP2) South Harz Potash (ASX: SHP)

Gensource Potash Corp (TSX-V:GSP ) is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a modular and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry

. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a modular and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry

, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning.

Kore Potash PLC (LSE:KP2 ) is focused on bringing its world-class potash projects into production for the benefit of all stakeholders. Kore's Sintoukola district is a globally significant potash basin in the Republic of the Congo, with extremely high grade deposits at shallow depth located in close proximity to the coast. This new potash basin is strategically located close to growing African and South American markets and will provide an important new source of potash fertiliser, helping to meet the food needs of a growing global population.

South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX:SHP ) was founded in 2015 in Australia and specializes in the development of potash mining

projects. The executive managers and members of the board have decades of experience in potash exploration and mining

around the world. Südharz Kali GmbH, which is 100% owned by South Harz Potash, holds three perpetual mining

licences, Ohmgebirge, Ebelebenand Mühlhausen-Nohra, and two exploration licences, Küllstedt and Gräfentonna, in the South Harz Potash District in north-western Thuringia, central Germany. Our portfolio of German licences represents Western Europe's most significant potash resource, comprised of high-grade Muriate of Potash (MOP) Inferred Mineral Resources (JORC 2012) and valuable potassium and magnesium sulphate minerals at relatively shallow depths. South Harz has identified at least four potential project areas across its licences, with Ohmgebirge identified as our flagship project due to its relative shallowness, high level of capital efficiency and potential to use existing proximate vertical shafts during construction. Permitting is already well advanced, and the proposed mining

and processing methods for Ohmgebirge and Nohra-Elende are environmentally conscious.

First Tin PLC (LSE:1SN ) is a fast-developing, LSE Main Market listed mining

and development company which produces sustainable, ethical and reliable tin in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions, to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, with an ethos to "leave no trace" on the environment.

Sylvania Platinum (LSE:SLP ) engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium.

VRX Silica Ltd (ASX:VRX ) is the most advanced pure-play silica sand company on the ASX, and perfectly positioned to capitalise on this unique opportunity for Western Australia to supply a growing silica sand market and meet rising global demand. The Company is developing its portfolio of five high-quality silica sand projects - the Arrowsmith North, Brand Silica and Central Silica Sand Projects, located 270km north of Perth, the Muchea Silica Sand Project 50km north of Perth, and the Boyatup Silica Sand Project, 100km east of Esperance all located in Western Australia. The company's most advanced project, Arrowsmith North, is on track to commence production in 2024 subject to environmental approvals.

Black Swan Graphene (TSXV:SWAN ) is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the province's emerging graphite industry

in order to establish an integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. On March 27, 2023, Black Swan, Nationwide Engineering Research and Development Ltd. and Arup Group Ltd. ("Arup") announced strategic partnerships, establishing a fully integrated supply chain, and providing a turnkey solution for the construction and concrete industries. Arup is a multinational engineering consultancy headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with 18,000 experts working across 140 countries. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

