Deputy Minister Views Armenia's Step To Host COP29 In Azerbaijan As Positive Signal

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

Deputy Minister

of Energy and Chief Executive Director of COP29,Elnur Soltanov, expressed his opinion that "Armenia's decision tohold the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFramework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan was avery good sign," Azernews reports.

Speaking at the COP29 presentation ceremony in Lachin, attendedby members of the diplomatic

corps accredited in Azerbaijan,including military attaches, E. Soltanov noted that the decision tohost COP29 in Azerbaijan was made possible with the support of theentire international community.

"It is a very responsible task to lead the most importantnegotiations on climate change and the climate crisis in the worldas the host of COP29. We need to take measures to fight the globalclimate crisis. But for this, we need implementation tools. Themain implementation tool is finance. Thus, we must come up with anambitious action agenda, and we have started work on this path. Inthis way, we will inspire and revive the world community."

The Deputy Minister

said that Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur havebeen declared "green energy

zones".

"Thus, Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur become a testing ground forAzerbaijan's "green" technology and "green energy

". So, theimportance of this region coincides with the great task we haveundertaken. Because Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are the best forthe "green" world. "This is the place where we are testing thetechnologies. If it is successful, we will apply it in otherregions of Azerbaijan. We will produce more "green energy

" than isconsumed in this region, and in a certain sense it will be exportedto other regions of Azerbaijan."

Minister

-Views-Armenias-Step-To-Host-COP29-In-Azerbaijan-As-Positive-Signal" target="_blank">

MENAFN24052024000195011045ID1108253621