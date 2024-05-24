Eight Killed In Knife Attack In China

(MENAFN- IANS) Wuhan, May 24 (IANS) Eight people were killed and another injured
in a knife attack in Hubei Province, central China, authorities said on Friday.
The attacker, a 53-year-old man surnamed Lu, reportedly suffers from mental illness, according to Xinhua news agency.
He fatally stabbed eight people and injured
another on Thursday morning in Xiaowu Township in the city of Xiaogan.
The injured
person did not sustain life-threatening wounds.
Police have detained the suspect, and an investigation is underway.
