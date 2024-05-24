Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast For Weekend - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 24 (Petra)-- Pleasant weather conditions are expected, on Friday, in most areas of the Kingdom, with the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing hot to extremely hot weather, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.
Winds will be northwesterly brisk, stirring dust in the Badia regions.
Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 25 degrees Celsius and a low of 14 degrees.
Highs in the port
city of Aqaba will reach 39 degrees,sliding to 21 degrees at night.
