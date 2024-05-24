Pinarayi Vijayan To Celebrate His 79Th Birthday In 'Low-Key' Manner

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister

Pinarayi Vijayan will celebrate his 79th birthday in a 'low-key' manner on Friday as no lavish celebrations have been planned for the day.

A glass of Payesem (sweet pudding) was served at his official residence among his family and his staff members.

Sources close to the Chief Minister

said that no lavish celebrations have been planned for the day.

“He will chair a cabinet meeting today. No programmes for his birthday have been scheduled for the day,” sources added.

Interestingly, Chief Minister

Pinarayi Vijayan also declined to celebrate his government's 8th anniversary a few days back.

After he took over as the Kerala Chief Minister

on May 25, 2016, he disclosed May 24th as the date of his birthday. However, as per the Kerala Assembly records his birthday falls on March 21.

Pinarayi Vijayan, as a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is the longest-serving secretary of the Kerala State Committee of the CPI-M (1998–2015).

He is also the first Chief Minister

from Kerala to be re-elected after completing a full term (five years) in office.

In 2022, he also became the longest-continuous serving Chief Minister

of Kerala surpassing C. Achutha Menon who had been the first to remain in office for 2364 consecutive days.