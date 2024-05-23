Mumbai Man Booked For Rape And Blackmail Of Woman

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 24 (IANS) A 29-year-old woman has lodged an FIR against her friend, accusing him of raping and blackmailing her after clicking objectionable photographs.

In her FIR lodged at Talkatora police station, the victim said that the accused took her to a hotel near the Alambagh bus stand in October 2023 and offered her a cold drink laced with sedatives before sexually assaulting her.

Thereafter, the accused clicked nude photographs, said the victim in the FIR.

Since then, the accused has been blackmailing the woman over the phone demanding money and threatening to post her nude pictures on social media. To date, the accused has forcibly taken Rs 50,000 from the victim.

The victim informed her family members when the accused started demanding Rs 5 lakh.

The victim said that the accused works as a driver in a school in Dadar, Mumbai.

According to family members of the victim, the accused is continuously calling the victim on her cell phone and issuing threats.

The victim, who was working as a teacher in a private school in Talkatora, has even left the job due to mental harassment.

Talkatora Station House Officer, K.C. Dubey, said that an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections and the accused will be arrested soon.