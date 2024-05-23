Dubai: Most Expensive Property In Burj Khalifa District Sold For Dh139 Million

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Private luxury property developer Omniyat Thursday said it sold a penthouse for Dh139 million ($37.8 million) in Burj Khalifa district, making it the most expensive property in the area.

The four-bedroom penthouse at the newly opened The Lana Residences, Dorchester Collection, spans over 16,594 sqft, overlooking the Marasi Marina between the Burj Khalifa District and the Dubai Design District.

Dubai's luxury and branded market

has seen massive growth over the last three years, driven by high-net-worth individuals flocking to the city .

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

According to Knight Frank's latest report, 56 properties with a value of over $25 million were sold in Dubai last year while 12 properties worth $25 million were sold in the first quarter of this year.

Dubai has been consistently ranked as the top city in terms of luxury property sales , reaching 431 last year with a value of $10 million-plus, followed by London (240), New York (211), Hong Kong (163) and Los Angeles (161).

Earlier, Omniyat's penthouse atop One at Palm Jumeirah, Dorchester Collection, Dubai was sold for Dh102 million in 2017, becoming at the time one of the most expensive properties ever sold in the UAE. This was followed by the record-breaking sale of the Sky Palace at AVA at Palm Jumeirah, for Dh220 million in 2023.

“This is more than just a property; it's a sanctuary in which every detail has been thoughtfully curated to evoke a sense of harmonious balance,” said Mahdi Amjad, founder and executive chairman at Omniyat.

Omniyat recently acquired Marasi Bay Marina from Business Bay LLC, the first of its kind for the company.

"The acquisition of Marasi Bay Marina represents a once-in-a-generation transformation of the area, with its prime location close to Downtown. The unique characteristics of the location will allow us to craft an exclusive, conceptual lifestyle destination unseen in Dubai," said Amjad.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: World's richest plan to invest Dh16 billion into emirate's property market



'Dubai Unlocked': Property developers reveal strict processes for selling real estate

Dubai: Investors make luxury upgrades to properties, earn millions