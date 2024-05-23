Solar Stocks On The Run Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform

for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI ), one of the top percentage gainers today on NASDAQ.

The stock is trading at 0.$2080, up 0.0766, gaining 59.7504% on volume of over 600 Million shares. The stock had a day's high of $0.34 on new news headlines from the company source. Is this another meme stock trading day for retail investors?

The last news was May 13th when Ascent announced it has begun developing prototype solar arrays in collaboration with the University of Stuttgart Institute for Building Energetics, Thermo technology

and Energy Storage (IGTE), an international research center focused on energy storage, renewable energies and indoor climate technology

.

Though the project details are not yet publicly available, Ascent will likely ship its ultralight, highly durable and flexible thin-film technology

this summer to meet IGTE's timeline for developing its power collection and storage systems.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent's photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar's research and development center and 4.5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

Research more renewable and cleantech stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

Also listen to recent episodes of the cleantech and climate change podcast for interviews and stock updates

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform

for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.

Stocks

-On-The-Run-Ascent-Solar-Technologies-Inc-NASDAQ-ASTI" target="_blank">

MENAFN23052024000142011025ID1108251187