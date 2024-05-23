ADIB wins four major accolades at Euromoney Islamic and Excellence Finance Awards

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE: 23 May 2024: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial

institution, has been awarded four prestigious awards at Euromoney Islamic and Excellence Finance Awards 2024, serving as a significant tribute to the bank's exceptional performance and unwavering commitment to redefining innovation in banking.



ADIB secured this year’s titles the World's Best Islamic Bank for ESG, the Middle East's Best Islamic Bank, the UAE's Best Domestic Islamic Bank, and the UAE's Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility awards at the Excellence segment. The recognitions highlight ADIB's commitment to sustainability, regional excellence, and corporate responsibility within the Islamic banking sector.



ADIB's continuous efforts to innovate and uphold the highest standards of Shariah-compliant banking practices have been acknowledged through various accolades. The bank commitment to sustainability and ESG initiatives, significant progress towards Net Zero, and strong financial

performance reflect their dedication for long-term growth and resilience.



Commenting on this achievement, Mohamed Abdelbary, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said: "We are honoured to receive these esteemed accolades as a recognition of our unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on our community and the environment. This recognition is a testament of the collective effort within ADIB's team, underscoring our dedication to innovative ground-breaking banking solution and further reinforcing ADIB's consistent dedication to maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and client-focused practices throughout its operations.”



ADIB's accomplishments in the Islamic banking sector are based on its principles of Sharia-compliance, customer focus, and innovation. The bank consistently sets industry benchmarks, addresses evolving customer needs, and enhances its services to provide quality banking experiences.



The annual Euromoney Awards for Excellence programme, renowned in the global banking, spotlight institutions that demonstrate exceptional distinction to meeting the evolving needs of their customers. The Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards programme celebrates the Islamic financial

institutions that have made an impact in their respective markets and contributed to the development of the Islamic banking and finance market.





