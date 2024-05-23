Ajloun Cable Car Launches New Interactive Website For Tourists

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ajloun, May 23 (Petra) - The Jordan Group for Free Zones and Development Zones has launched a new website for the Ajloun cable car, providing a digital platform
for visitors to enjoy a unique browsing experience, easy access to information, and interactive participation, catering to both citizens and foreign tourists.
The Director General of Development Zones, Youssef Arafat, stated that the new website, accessible at (), features modern and innovative designs and technologies that adhere to the latest standards in programming
and website development.
Arafat noted that this platform
's launch is part of the group's ongoing efforts to achieve excellence for this new tourist destination in Jordan. It aligns with the Kingdom's aspirations and investment vision, ensuring the site is fully functional and compatible with all smart devices and browsers.
He encouraged Arab and foreign citizens and tourists to visit the site, explore the new services, benefit from them, and follow the cable car pages on social media.
The director of the Ajloun cable car, Ezz El-Din Momani, said that the site will offer numerous services, including the ability to purchase tickets electronically and view entertainment activities and events at the cable car resort.
He highlighted the creation of features for visiting plans and other tourism services, such as Explore Ajloun, adding that efforts are underway to automate some services and provide crucial statistical information to investors and businessmen interested in the investment opportunities within the cable car resort and the Al Saawan development area.
