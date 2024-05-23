'One Tree Hill’ Star James Lafferty Insists He Never Got Used To Fame

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 23 (IANS) 'One Tree Hill' star James Lafferty said he "never got used" to fame, even though he first rose to prominence almost 20 years ago when he started off in the show.

told E! News: "It's surreal for everybody involved, including me. I never get used to (it) but in the best way."

The star recently got together with fellow co-stars Bryan Greenberg, Stephen Colletti, Paul Johansson, and Craig Sheffer for a charity basketball

game and raised money for cancer, and he noted it was such a "gift" to be able to reunite with some of his former castmates for the event, reports co.

James said: "It feels great to play a small part in supporting the (foundation's) progress. It means the world for us to be drawn back together. It means the world for us to be able to interact personally with the best fans in the world and to be able to do it all for a good cause.

"Just being back in this gym in particular, where we actually shot the show, and being with all the guys who originally played on the Ravens basketball

team, it's surreal and it's wonderful," he said.

"Some of these guys, I haven't seen for a very long time. Some of them I have. But to have all of us together again, it's incredible. It's a gift," he added.