Ichessu Launches A New Chess Program For Kids With ADHD

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 24, USA: IChessU, the world's largest online chess school, is excited to announce the launch of a groundbreaking chess program designed specifically for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). This innovative program aims to use chess's cognitive benefits to help kids with ADHD improve their focus, planning, and critical thinking skills in a fun and engaging manner.



IChessU has a long history of providing high-quality chess education to students nationwide. Their latest initiative demonstrates their dedication to making chess accessible and beneficial to all children, regardless of learning ability.



The new ADHD-focused chess program features:

-Customized Lessons: Chess lessons designed to meet the specific needs of children with ADHD.

-Expert coaches: Experienced trainers specialize in teaching chess to children with special needs.

-Engaging Content: Interactive and stimulating lessons will keep children motivated and interested.

-Social Interaction: Allows children to interact with fellow students in a safe online environment, promoting community and teamwork.



Research has shown that chess can significantly improve cognitive abilities such as attention span, memory, and problem-solving skills. By incorporating these benefits into a structured learning program, IChessU hopes to provide a valuable educational tool that improves chess skills and promotes overall cognitive development.



They believe that every child should have the opportunity to learn and enjoy the game of chess. Their new program aims to provide a positive and inclusive learning environment for children with ADHD, allowing them to reach their full potential both on and off the chessboard.



For more information or to schedule a free trial lesson, please visit or contact 1-800-342-0645.



About the Company:



IChessU, also known as International Chess University, is an exclusive online platform that provides interactive chess education to people worldwide. This cutting-edge Chess Learning Platform offers both group and private lessons to individuals of all ages and skill levels. IChessU's comprehensive curriculum, personalized instruction, and experienced coaches differentiate them from other traditional methods of chess education. This makes chess education more affordable, convenient, and comprehensive.



