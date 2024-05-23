QIB, Qatar Airways Privilege Club And Visa Launch Exclusive Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) announced a joint campaign with Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Visa, offering QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Cardholders the chance to win prizes worth up to 20 million Avios.

From 20th May to 19th June, 2024, Co-branded Cardholders will be eligible to win by using their QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Cards for purchases, both local and international, including online transactions, each usage, increases the chances of winning. Cardholders will get the chance to win when the minimum spend during the offer period reaches QR10,000 on their QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Gold Card, QR15,000 on their QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Platinum Card, and QR25,000 on their QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Signature Card.

From the prize pool of 20 million Avios, a total of 328 winners will be selected from the draw. 75 QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Gold Cardholders will win 30,000 Avios each, 100 QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Platinum Cardholders will win 45,000 Avios each, and 150 QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Visa Signature Cardholders will win 75,000 Avios each.

“We are pleased to launch this exclusive campaign, designed to elevate the travel experiences of our loyal QIB Qatar Airways Co-branded Cardholders. It is a privilege to partner with such valued strategic partners like Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Visa, allowing us to reward our customers in truly unforgettable ways.” said D Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group.