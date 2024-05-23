Cong Will Win 40 Seats, SP Will Get Four: HM Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), May 23 (IANS) Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on Thursday said that the Congress would not win more than 40 seats while the SP will have difficulty in winning even four seats.

Addressing a poll rally in Sant Kabir Nagar he said,“They are aware that in the five phases of the elections, the BJP has already won 310 seats and will cross the 400 mark in the remaining two phases.”

Taking a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the senior BJP leader added that the two“shehzade” have already decided to take a vacation after June 4.

HM Shah said that for the INDIA bloc members, their families were restricted to their children, but for PM Modi, the over 140 crore Indians were his family.

“Lalu Yadav wants to make his son the chief minister. The same applies to Uddhav Thackeray and Stalin while Sharad Pawar is eyeing a post for his daughter and Mamata Banerjee wants her nephew to become chief minister. Sonia Gandhi wants to see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister,” he said.

He claimed that the PM had not taken even a single day's leave in the last 23 years of being in power in various positions.

“Now you know the difference. Hum kahan jayenge, yahin jiyenge, yahin marenge (where will we go, we will live and die here),” he said.

HM Shah claimed that the INDIA bloc was a congregation of corrupt elements who had done a scam worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

“But there is not a blot on the character of Modi,” he pointed out.

Listing the welfare schemes launched by the Modi government, HM Shah said that the BJP had fulfilled the demand for 'One rank, One pension' by the armed forces.

“During the Samajwadi regime, criminals were indulging in extortion, land grabbing, kidnappings etc. But when the Yogi Adityanath government came to power, he turned all such elements upside down,” he said.

Referring to the quota issue, the HM said that the West Bengal High Court had already struck down reservation that was given illegally.

“I promise you that there will be no cut in the quota of SCs/STs and OBCs to favour Muslims. It is the INDIA bloc members who want to appease their vote bank,” he added.