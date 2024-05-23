University Of Jordan Honored With IIE Century Medal

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, May 23 (Petra) -- The Institute of International Education's Scholar Rescue Fund (IIE-SRF) has awarded the University of Jordan the prestigious Century Medal, distinguishing it as the third most notable university globally, following Harvard and Cornell Universities.

According to a statement on Thursday, Nazir Obeidat, President of the University of Jordan, received the medal from James King, IIE-SRF Director.

The IIE recognized the University of Jordan for its exceptional and robust contributions to international education and academic freedom. The university was commended for its efforts to foster a world of peace and justice by providing a safe haven and academic opportunities for scholars, particularly those under threat or displaced.

The award acknowledges the university's proactive engagement in supporting the academic and personal well-being of these scholars.

Established in 2002, the IIE-SRF is a global initiative dedicated to preserving the lives, voices, and ideas of scholars worldwide. It selects distinguished professors, researchers, and public intellectuals, offering them fellowships and arranging academic positions with partner institutions. These fellowships enable scholars to continue their academic pursuits safely, allowing them to share their expertise with students and the broader community. Ultimately, these scholars return to their home countries, contributing significantly to their national academic institutions and civil society.