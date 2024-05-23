               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Alia Bhatt's 'Kalank' Song Gets Special Mention From The Academy; Read


5/23/2024 4:00:38 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt's song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from 'Kalank' receives special mention from The Academy, marking a significant milestone in her career. Fans celebrate her achievement, while some express disappointment over the omission of singer Shreya Ghoshal. Alia's rising global prominence is further highlighted by her recent appearance at Met Gala 2024

Alia Bhatt's 'Kalank' song gets special mention from The Academy; Read

Alia Bhatt's 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from 'Kalank' earns special mention from The Academy, amplifying her global recognition in the entertainment realm

Academy Recognition

Alia Bhatt's song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from 'Kalank' receives special mention from The Academy, a prestigious recognition for any artist

Misses out on acknowledging Singer Shreya Ghoshal

The official page of The Academy shares Alia's dance performance but overlooks singer Shreya Ghoshal, sparking disappointment among netizens

Alia Bhatt's dancing skills

Fans celebrate Alia's achievement, hailing her as a "Global Superstar" and praising her underrated dancing skills

'Kalank' earning appreciation

Some users commend 'Kalank' as an underrated masterpiece, highlighting its stellar cast, music, and artistry


Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's recent appearance at Met Gala 2024 in a stunning Sabyasachi saree further solidifies her presence on the global stage

'Ghar Mohe Pardesiya' from 'Kalank'

The song, featuring vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade, was composed by Pritam Chakraborty with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya

'Kalank' team

Directed by Abhishek Varman, 'Kalank' starred Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha, showcasing a blend of talent

Recognition by The Academy

Alia Bhatt's recognition by The Academy underscores her rising stature in the entertainment industry, adding another feather to her cap

AsiaNet News

