Alia Bhatt's 'Kalank' song gets special mention from The Academy; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Alia Bhatt's song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from 'Kalank' receives special mention from The Academy, marking a significant milestone in her career. Fans celebrate her achievement, while some express disappointment over the omission of singer Shreya Ghoshal. Alia's rising global prominence is further highlighted by her recent appearance at Met Gala 2024
The official page of The Academy shares Alia's dance performance but overlooks singer Shreya Ghoshal, sparking disappointment among netizens
Fans celebrate Alia's achievement, hailing her as a "Global Superstar" and praising her underrated dancing skills
Some users commend 'Kalank' as an underrated masterpiece, highlighting its stellar cast, music, and artistry
Alia Bhatt's recent appearance at Met Gala 2024 in a stunning Sabyasachi saree further solidifies her presence on the global stage
The song, featuring vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade, was composed by Pritam Chakraborty with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya
Directed by Abhishek Varman, 'Kalank' starred Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha, showcasing a blend of talent
