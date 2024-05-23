Uruguay Tackles Severe Floods With Emergency Agricultural Support

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries (MGAP) declared an agricultural emergency in Treinta y Tres and Rocha due to flooding.



The crisis affects approximately 1.2 million hectares, significantly impacting local agricultural producers.



Currently, these low-lying areas are deep into the rice harvest season, now facing severe disruptions.



The floods have also damaged soybean crops

and extensively affected livestock operations.



MGAP Minister Fernando Mattos attributed these challenges to unprecedented rainfall over recent weeks.



"The volume of precipitation has been extraordinary," Mattos stated, highlighting the intensity of these weather events.



In response, the government

activated the Agricultural Emergency Fund, providing vital financial

aid through non-reimbursable loans and subsidies to stabilize the affected sectors.



This action is part of a broader strategy to support farmers against climatic challenges.







Last year, Uruguay allocated about $40 million to assist producers affected by a severe drought, reaffirming its commitment to the agricultural sector.



This emergency declaration is crucial for immediate relief and the long-term resilience of Uruguay's farming communities.



With extreme weather events on the rise, such proactive steps are essential for maintaining the sustainability and productivity of Uruguay's agriculture.

Background

In neighboring Rio Grande do Sul, a crucial state for Brazil's Economy

, catastrophic floods are undoing years of progress.



This region, responsible for 6.5% of the nation's GDP, faced unexpected heavy rains. These rains have derailed forecasts and dampened economic hopes.



Originally projected to grow by 2.9% in 2024, the state's Economy

now grapples with an environmental disaster that has put these aspirations on hold.



Before this calamity, Rio Grande do Sul was on a recovery path, bolstered by a robust agricultural sector known for its soybeans, corn, and rice.



Additionally, a resurgence in its industrial production was underway, particularly in the automotive, metallurgy, and food industries.

MENAFN23052024007421016031ID1108248325