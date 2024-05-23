Pen Needles Market Primarily Driven By Diabetic People In Need Of Insulin Therapy And Management

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Pen needles are needles of smaller size and thinner dimensions that are most commonly attached to syringes prefilled with therapeutic molecules. In general, these needles fitted syringes are coupled with injectors pens that act as an excellent drug delivery model. More recently, these needles have gained popularity and hence extensive adoption. This is owing to the fact that these acts as a major alternative to the conventional vial and syringe method of therapy via injections.

Additionally, the pen needles allow patients to self-inject therapeutics as per need, which is very convenient for people who require scheduled injections of therapy, such as diabetic

patients. Further, these needles are also extensively used to deliver therapy for other common lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, CVDs, etc.

The rising prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders has driven the global market

significantly. For instance, diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases have been major diseases that have burdened the healthcare Network

across continents. Although most of these diseases are incurable, however, management and therapy for the same are available in the market

. Most of these therapies use injection as a mode of delivery of molecules inside the body. Thus, with the growing demand for these therapies in the market

, pen needles used as the most demanded mode of delivery have witnessed a generous market

penetration.



Further, Pen Needles has major advantages as a mode of therapy that promotes market

establishment and penetration. For example, pen needles are used for the subcutaneous injection in combination with injector pens. This offers quick, convenient, and easy handling for users without medical training. Additionally, self-injectables, as such, takes away major hustle from patients who are prescribed with scheduled injections of therapy.

Pen needles are majorly attached to syringes prefilled with dosage amount and concentration that guarantees accurate dosage to patients who opt for self-administration. This builds up confidence among end-users that directed influences the market

growth projectile.

Key Highlights



The global pen needles market

was valued at USD 1100 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at 10.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

The standard pen needles segment held the largest share of the market

and is the most dominating segment in terms of usage.

The insulin therapy segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The American regional market

holds the biggest market

share in the global market

.

APAC regional market

is anticipated to witness attractive growth and achieve fast-paced growth in the global scenario.



Pen Needles Market: Segmentation

By Product Type



Standard Pen Needles

Safety Pen Needles



By Needle Length



4mm

5mm

6mm

8mm

10mm

12mm



By Target Therapy



Insulin

GLP-1

Growth Hormone Therapy

Obesity

Cardiovascular Disease

Others



By Usability



Reusable Pens

Disposable Pens



By Mode of Distribution



Retail

Non-retail



By Region



America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle-East and Africa





