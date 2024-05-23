CBA Delegation Explores Financial Sector Practices In South Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



A delegation consisting of representatives of the Central Bankof Azerbaijan (CBA), the "Azerbaijan Banks Association" PublicUnion, and the Ministry of Finance was on a business trip to SouthKorea, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

According to information, during this visit, which was supportedby the Asian Development Bank, representatives of CBA participatedin meetings with the staff of Korean credit rating agencies,"Kookmin Bank" and the Financial Services Commission.

During meetings with Korean credit rating agencies, theinstitutional framework of rating agencies, methodologies, andpractices supporting credit rating systems, as well as the impactof the legal

and regulatory framework on the development ofrelevant agencies, were discussed.

During the meeting with representatives of Kookmin Bank, one ofthe largest banks in the country, the bank's risk assessment andmitigation practices were studied. During the visit, a meeting wasalso organised with the Financial Services Commission ("FinancialServices Commission"), which ensures the development and stabilityof the Korean financial

sector. During the meeting, experience wasexchanged on the regulatory framework of the Korean ratingmarket.

CBA's "2024-2026 Financial Sector Development Strategy" includesinitiatives related to the regulation of rating agencies. Atpresent, the creation of a legal

and regulatory framework forrating agencies is being focused on, and measures are being takenin this direction.