Azerbaijani Mps To Participate In Spring Session Of NATO PA

The Chairman of the Regional Affairs Committee of the MilliMajlis, Siyavush Novruzov, and Deputy Malahat Ibrahimgizi willvisit Sofia, Bulgaria, on May 24 to participate in the springsession of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA), Azernews reports.

A meeting of the political, defence and security, Economy

andsecurity, science and technology, democracy, and securitycommittees of the institution will be held within the session.

The agenda of the plenary session of the Parliamentary Assemblyincludes economic and security cooperation in Asia, security in theBlack Sea region, climate change challenges, technologicalchallenges, regulation and use of new and emerging technologies,including artificial intelligence, by allied countries, combatingdisinformation, and other issues. entered.

The trip will end on May 28.