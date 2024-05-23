President Of Commonwealth Of Dominica Meets Minister Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
President of the Commonwealth of Dominica H E Sylvanie Burton met Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, yesterday in Roseau. Al Muraikhi conveyed the greetings and wishes of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Burton. For her part, Burton entrusted the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs to convey her greetings to H H the Amir. During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries.
