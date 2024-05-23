Russians Shelled Sumy Region Thirty Times During Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russians fired thirty times at Sumy region

This was reported in the Telegram of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA), Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the Russians fired 30 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 139 explosions were recorded. The Mykolaiv, Bilopillia, Krasnopilia, Velykopysariv, Putivl, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyno-Bud, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled ," the statement said.

Air strike on: number of casualties rises to 12

Reportedly, the enemy attacked the Velykopysarivska community with mortars (55 explosions), artillery (10 explosions), dropped Fragmentation grenade launcher (VOG) ammunition from a UAV (5 explosions) and attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

"Seredyna Budska community: mortar attacks

were carried out (10 explosions). Shalygynska community: there was a small arms attack. Esman community: mortar shelling was recorded (6 explosions). Bilopilska community: tank shelling (5 explosions), artillery shelling (17 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions) and the dropping of VOG ammunition from a UAV (5 explosions)," the RMA reported.

Russians also dropped 9 mines on the Putivl community. The enemy attacked Znob-Novgorodska with mortars (3 explosions).

"Hlukhiv community: mortar shelling was recorded (3 explosions). Mykolaivska community: an FPV drone attacked the community's territory (1 explosion). Krasnopilska community: there was an artillery shelling (6 explosions)," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, on 21 May, Russians fired a missile at the town of Konotop.

On 22 May, a drone attack was carried out on the energy

infrastructure of Sumy region - on the facilities of Shostka and Konotop. As a result of the Russian attack, electricity supply

was cut off in Sumy, Romny and Okhtyrka districts.