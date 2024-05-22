Iraqi Extends Mou For Supplying Oil To Jordan For 3 Months

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The approval has been received from the Iraqi side to extend the memorandum of understanding for supplying Iraqi oil to Jordan for 3 months, according to officials.

The Director of the Oil and Gas Directorate at the Ministry of Energy Iman Awwad said on Wednesday that the agreement is under the same contractual terms and at the same price.

Awwad said that coordination is currently under way with the Iraqis side to complete the procedures for starting loading crude oil from Kirkuk to the Jordan Petroleum Refinery in Zarqa.

She also added that the supply is expected to commence within the next few days, noting that the Iraqi side has been contacted to renew the memorandum of understanding for supplying Iraqi oil to the Kingdom for a year from the date of completion of loading the remaining quantities.

The total amount of Iraqi oil not supplied to Jordan in the current memorandum of understanding amounts to 330,643 barrels.