Queen Rania Meets With Group Of Women In Eira, Yarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Her Majesty Queen Rania with a group of women in the villages of Eira and Yarqa southwest of Al Salt on Wednesday, where they discussed the women's efforts to highlight the agricultural area's unique assets.



During the meeting, Her Majesty heard from Mrs Hikmat Al Abbadi, the founder of Atayeb Eira, a project that invites visitors to sample food items created using products sourced from the village. The women also spoke to the Queen about a number of issues of importance to their families and local community, according to a statement from Her Majesty Office.

