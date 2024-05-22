Pakistan Release Hasan Ali From T20I Squad Ahead Of England Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Leeds, May 22 (IANS) Pakistan have released right-arm fast-bowler Hasan Ali from their squad ahead of the four-match men's T20I series against England, starting in Headingley on Wednesday.

"The team management has decided to let Hasan Ali continue his commitments in county cricket. Initially, Hasan was selected as an injury cover for Haris Rauf," said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.

With Rauf being fit enough to play post his injury troubles, Hasan will now proceed to fulfill his county championship commitments for Warwickshire. The pacer has picked 60 wickets from 51 games in the format at an average of 24.26 and an economy rate of 8.45.

Hasan's most recent appearance for Pakistan in the format came in the third T20I against Ireland, where he conceded 42 runs without a wicket in his three overs.

Pakistan, the 2009 Men's T20 World Cup winners, are the only side to have not announced their side so far for the upcoming mega event to be held in the West Indies and the USA from June 1.

Pakistan are placed alongside 2007 winners India, co-hosts USA, Ireland and Canada in Group A of the showpiece event.